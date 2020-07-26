NBA Investigating Lou Williams’ Strip Club Trip Despite Quarantine Rules

The National Basketball Association is investigating why Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was seen in a strip club Thursday when he was supposed to be “inside the bubble” following the league’s coronavirus quarantine rules.

Williams was allowed an excused absence from the NBA’s quarantine camp in Orlando’s Disney World resort to attend his father’s funeral. Despite being allowed to leave the NBA’s “bubble,” Williams was supposed to attend the funeral but still maintain his coronavirus quarantine rules as best as possible during the visit back home.

However, over the weekend, photos showing Williams visiting Magic City strip club in Atlanta, Georgia, began filtering across social media, Yahoo Sports reported.

Rapper Jack Harlow posted a photo of himself and Williams at the club, but then deleted it. Harlow later tried to claim it was an “old” photo, but he deleted that post, as well.

Jack Harlow posted this and deleted this on his IG story yesterday ὈὈ https://t.co/ZGYt6gc5RV pic.twitter.com/8Y9NOMUJmz — Ahmed🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna & Elijah (@big_business_) July 24, 2020

Williams has since admitted that he was, indeed, at the strip club on Thursday evening. One clue to the image’s immediacy is that in the photo, Williams is seen wearing the NBA medical mask that the league has only been handing out to players since they became quarantined in the bubble.

The club is one of Williams’ favorite Atlanta night spots. He has mentioned it in several social media posts and in at least one interview.

Now, the NBA is investigating the incident, and if Williams is found to have violated quarantine rules, his quarantine time will be expanded. At the very least, he will likely have to sit out his team’s July 30 opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

