Pittsburgh Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt: ‘I’m Not Kneeling for the Flag’

Many NFL players are expected to kneel in protest when NFL play resumes in September. However, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt says he won’t be among them.

Tuitt forthrightly explained his position in a tweet on Monday.

“Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that. My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now,” Tuitt said.

Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that. My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

Tuitt even found time to discuss financial issues.

Stop letting the world masculinity blind you that’s my spill for Monday. If you need help talk to me I have over 80 percent of my wealth while helping my mother and created Financial securities for my kids and wife. I will not judge. I’m not secretive I will help. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

Tuitt’s strong stance in favor of the anthem is not the only such recent statement from an athlete with Pittsburgh ties. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka said that if athletes can’t respect the anthem, they should “get the hell out of the country.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn