Sports Illustrated Features ‘Curviest Model Ever’ in 2020 Swimsuit Issue

Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Swimsuit issue features someone who is being called the “curviest model ever,” plus-sized model Hunter McGrady.

“I have been so excited for this shoot to be released,” the 27-year-old model wrote on Instagram. “This trip was life changing and was so special to experience with the most special team. Sports Illustrated has given me so much and created so many incredible opportunities for me and I will forever be grateful. Every time the magazine comes out it is a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

It is the fourth time that McGrady will appear in the sports magazine’s swimsuit issue.

“One of my favorite shots from this shoot. Magical place, magical team, magical time,” she wrote in a second Instgram post featuring another image taken during the photo shoot in Bali.

“I always know I’m going to get killer, beautiful shots with SI but most importantly I know that the woman who for so long hasn’t seen her body represented will hopefully feel seen, heard, and understood,” McGrady told her 688,000 followers ahead of the release of the issue on July 14.

