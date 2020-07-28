NFL to Display Social Justice Messages in End Zones

It had already been reported that the NFL would allow players to put social justice messaging on their helmets this season. Now we learn that the social justice messaging won’t merely appear on the players helmets, it’s going to be on the field as well.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “The NFL informed clubs today of plans to amplify its social justice initiatives, including helmet decals and signage in end zones for kickoff games and club home openers.”

The NFL has recently embraced new initiatives designed to promote social justice and increase the league’s cooperation with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“As we continue to amplify and elevate the NFL’s ongoing and long-term commitment to social justice, we will be incorporating several prominent elements on the field, into all broadcasts and across league and club platforms to begin the NFL season and beyond,” the league said in a memo. “In developing these concepts, we have worked directly with players and received input from the NFLPA.”

In early June, Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a challenge from more than a dozen of the league’s biggest stars to admit the league’s fault for not listening to protesting players and to embrace Black Lives Matter.

“We, the National Football League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We the National Football League believe black lives matter,” Goodell said.

The NFL isn’t the only sports league embracing Black Lives Matter messaging. The NBA has painted Black Lives Matter on their courts in Orlando. In addition, the league is also enacting a uniform rule change which will allow players to wear the names of those who died in police-involved incidents.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn