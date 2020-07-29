The NFL Players Association reports that thus far, 21 players have tested positive for the coronavirus after reporting to training camp ahead of the shortened 2020 season.

The league and the players union (NFLPA) agreed to daily testing for the first two weeks of this season’s training camps. Rookies, injured players and quarterbacks reported last week while the rest are to report this week.

The number the NFLPA announced Tuesday seems to be in addition to the 107 players testing positive over the off-season.

According to the agreement, players who test positive will be immediately placed on the reserves list until they receive several consecutive negative tests for the virus. In addition, players exposed to another player who tests positive will also go on the list until tests prove they are free of the virus.

The leagues had also said it would not specify why any particular player is seen on the reserve list.

“Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing, and treatment protocols to keep our players safe,” the NFLPA said last week in a statement. “The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

The NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Stills, added that the procedures are an “ongoing work.” He added, “There’s no finish line with health and safety, and I think these protocols are living, breathing documents, which means they will change as we get new information. They will undoubtedly be changing over time, which is what we usually see in medicine.”

While league rules maintain that refusing to report to pre-season training camp leaves a player open to fines and other actions, several players have already announced that they are not going to play at all this year. To date, more than 20 players have chosen to opt out of the 2020 season.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.