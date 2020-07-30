Sig Sauer Emperor Scorpion: This Ain’t Your Grandpa’s 1911

The Emperor Scorpion is a full-sized pistol with all the levers and standard operational features 1911 owners love and trust, plus one more thing—21st century, Sig Sauer refinement.

The Emperor Scorpion–chambered in classic .45 ACP –ships with SIGLITE day/night sights, a carbon steel barrel, a skeletonized trigger, Hogue G10 grips, a 1913 accessory rail, and two eight-round magazines.

The pistol delivers incredible accuracy and flawless function as it chews through one ammunition type after another. From Winchester full metal jacket to Federal Hydra-Shok, DoubleTap Bonded Defense JHP, and Sig Sauer 45 Elite V-Crown, the Emperor Scorpion operates smoothly, contributing to tight shot groups that are repeatable again and again.

The Emperor Scorpion has a stainless steel slide coated with Flat Dark Earth (FDE) finish. The contrast between the dark controls and the FDE finish make the pistol as beautiful as it is accurate.

In a world full of consumers seeking out pocket pistols, sub-compact daily carriers, and snub-nose revolvers built with a minimalist design, the Emperor Scorpion stands out as an ode to one of the most iconic, full-sized guns ever made. And thanks to Sig Sauer, the Emperor Scorpion not only captures, but actually surpasses, all the wonder and awe you and I felt when we shot the 1911s our grandpas owned.

One more point: The Emperor Scorpion is made in the U.S.A.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.