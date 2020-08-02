Metta World Peace Says ‘Ain’t No Way’ He would Kneel During National Anthem

Given that virtually the entire league is protesting in some form or fashion, counting the number of NBA players who don’t kneel for the anthem is a lot easier than counting the number that do.

However, former NBA great Metta World Peace says that if he were still playing, you could count him among those few who would not kneel. In a discussion surrounding the decision of the Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac to not kneel for the anthem, MWP shared his thoughts.

“Me personally, I wouldn’t kneel either. Ain’t no way I’m kneeling to anyone … I’m not kneeling for no one,” Artest said in a video from TMZ Sports.

The whole video can be seen here.

While World Peace does not condone kneeling, he’s not necessarily opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, as TMZ Sports reports, MWP has been seen at BLM protests. The larger message seems to be that kneeling is not his thing.

