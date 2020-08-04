Multiple People Shot at NFL Player’s Beverly Hills Party

Three people were shot and one person was killed at a Beverly Hills mansion on Monday, after hundreds turned out for a party in honor of a thus far unidentified NFL player.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls about the massive party at around 7:30 PM on Monday. But the party continued, and four hours later, shots rang out.

A partygoer’s social media post noted that up to 20 shots were fired in two distinct groupings causing people to scurry in all directions, CBS Los Angeles reported.

“A bunch of gangsters came in and robbed everybody and started shooting everybody. A lot of people with money and guns and gangsters got crazy I ran for my life it was crazy,” gabrieldaactor323 wrote along with a video.

When the LAPD responded, they discovered two women and a man with gunshot wounds. One of the women soon died at a local hospital.

Kennie D. Leggett, who claimed to have been hired for security for the event, said the party was in honor of an NFL player who was recently drafted into the league, but he did not identify the player.

“We have money,” Leggett told CBS. “We are people. This, COVID I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent, swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature.”

Police officials noted that when they responded to the party earlier, they determined that the noise did not violate local ordinances, and they allowed the party to continue.

“When the officers arrived, they did notice large amounts of people on the roadway and vehicles kind of blocking, double-parked and stuff, stacked on the roadway,” Los Angeles police Lt. Chris Ramirez said. “At that point, the officers met with the responsible party and security officers at that location. They were able to get their compliance, to help get the people back into the private party, and at the same time, did some enforcement.”

Ramirez added that officers were unable to enter the premises because they did not have a warrant.

Also, the rental company that owns the property noted that large parties violate their rental agreements.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.