WATCH: Astros and A’s Brawl After Laureano Hit-by-Pitch

It was widely believed that the Astros would have to fight this year due to other teams throwing at their hitters. Instead, the Stros first thing approaching a real scrap (we’re not counting the non-fight against the Dodgers) came after an Astros pitcher hit an opposing hitter.

The moment came in the bottom of the 7th inning on Sunday, after Oakland A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano was angered after getting hit by a pitch.

According to Larry Brown Sports, “…Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. Though the pitch looked to be a breaking ball, Laureano exchanged words with pitcher Humberto Castellanos. The Oakland outfielder then got into it with the Houston dugout before charging and clearing the benches.”

Laureano was getting into it with Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron pic.twitter.com/fM0svxLlZ7 — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 9, 2020

Dustin Garneau just…took Ramón down pic.twitter.com/hdlVrY5y9o — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) August 9, 2020

Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron appeared to be the member of the Houston dugout who was doing to the most jawing with Laureano.

“Ex-Astros player Fiers didn’t pitch this series,” the Houston Chronicle reported. “He went public to The Athletic in November about Houston’s detailed sign-stealing scam. The Astros have won the past three division crowns, a World Series in 2017 and AL pennant last year. The A’s won 97 each in 2018 and ’19 only to lose the AL wild-card game.”

MLB said during Spring Training (the first one) that they would not be lenient when it came to fights on-the-field this year. That warning became even stronger when the league began plotting for the return of baseball during the coronavirus.