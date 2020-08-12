Washington Football Team to Play in Empty Stadium this Season

If you are a Washington Football Team fan and you bought some Washington Football Team gear, you will be wearing said gear on your couch and not in the stands.

The Washington Football Team announced on Wednesday, that they will not have fans in the stands for the 2020 season.

Washington Football Team To Kick Off 2020 Season Without Fans At FedExFieldhttps://t.co/UjDoaabopE — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 12, 2020

“The Team said it had worked on a safety plan with local authorities but ultimately decided it just wasn’t feasible to have fans in the stands when the season kicks off with the Eagles coming to town on September 13,” Pro Football Talk reports.

On Wednesday, The Masters also announced that they will not have fans at their event in November. The WFT plans to contact ticket holders about refunds.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn