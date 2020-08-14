UAB Blazers Linebacker Allen Merrick Dies from Accidental Gunshot

Michael Wade_Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

University of Alabama at Birmingham freshman linebacker Allen Merrick died Friday from a gunshot suffered Thursday on a visit to his home in Gadsden, Alabama.

Capt. Bobby Jackson of the Gadsden Police Department said the shooting appears to be accidental. But Capt. Jackson added that there is an “ongoing investigation” into the incident.

UAB coach Bill Clark had gone to the player’s side when he was admitted to the hospital with the wound on Thursday. At the time, Clark said, “I ask that everyone please respect his family’s privacy and keep them all in your prayers.”

Merrick, 19, was a standout linebacker at Gadsden High School and committed to UAB last year after reportedly turning down offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, and Central Florid.

“Merrick is the second UAB football player to die this offseason. Safety Jamari Smith drowned in a lake in May,” ESPN noted.

