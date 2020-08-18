Charlotte Hornets Announcer Suspended for Typing the N-Word

Charlotte Hornets announcer John Focke intended to type the word “Nuggets,” when posting to Twitter on Monday. Instead, well, a very different word appeared on the screens of his followers.

Focke has been suspended indefinitely after he mistakenly tweeted the N-word, to his followers.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read: “Shot making in this Jazz-(N-word) game is awesome!” Focke wrote. “Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!”

Focke recognized and apologized for the mistake.

“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game.

“I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”

However, Focke’s apology didn’t prevent his team from suspending him and launching an investigation into the matter.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the recent social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke. As an organization, we do not condone this type of language.

“John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely.”

