‘We Need Change’: LeBron James Pledges to Campaign for Biden/Harris

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James has jumped on board the Biden/Harris 2020 campaign, saying he is ready to help push Biden into the White House.

Appearing on VICE TV’s Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports, James said we need a change in Washington.

“In order for change, it’s all about leadership, and leadership starts at the top,” he says in the clip.

James added that there was no mistaking that he would eventually climb onboard the Democrat effort for 2020.

“I think what’s known don’t need to be said,” the three-time NBA Champion added, according to TMZ.

James was a supporter of Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign in 2016, appeared onstage with the Democrat former New York Senator, and toured with her for a short time.

But for the last election, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player endorsed Clinton in October of 2016, only about a month before Election Day. This cycle, though, James seems more enthusiastic having jumped in to endorse the Biden/Harris ticket much earlier.

Indeed, James quickly congratulated Kamala Harris on her selection as Biden’s vice president and noted that he is ready to begin adding his voice to the Democrat team.

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

James’ appearance on Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports will air on August 19, at 10 PM EST.

