Georgia State QB Out for Season After Diagnosis of Covid-Related Heart Condition

A Georgia State quarterback has announced that he will miss the 2020 season, after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to his earlier COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mikele Colasurdo, made it clear that his team will play on without him in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“Today I was diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of my Covid-19 infection,” Colasurdo wrote. “Unfortunately, this means that I will not be able to play this football season.”

Colasurdo was very complementary of Georgia State’s medical processes and credited them for the detection of the issue.

“Ultimately it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe.”

“Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle linked to the coronavirus, has been a concern of Power 5 conferences as they gauge the viability of playing a fall football season during the pandemic,” ESPN reports.

Georgia State is one of dozens of teams that plans to play its 2020 season. The Big 12, SEC, and ACC, have all said that they plan to play as well.

