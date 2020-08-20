WATCH: Phillies’ Jose Alvarez Takes 105-MPH Live Drive to Crotch, Carted Off Field

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarez took a 105-MPH line drive to the crotch during Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays, after which a cart brought him off the field.

The Philly relief pitcher was nailed by a line drive off the bat of the Jays’ second baseman, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., at the bottom of the fifth inning in Buffalo.

After taking the hit, Alvarez gamely ran after the ball, and with an underhand toss to first base, he was able to make the out. But he then crumpled to the ground in pain.

Beware, the video will make you wince:

Oh my Jose Alvarez right in the…. 🙈 Carted off the field

pic.twitter.com/vDVZ8yR9oL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 20, 2020

Alvarez, 31, rolled in agony for a few minutes before officials felt it was serious enough to have him carted off the field.

The pitcher bravely waved to his teammates as he left, though, in an encouraging sign that he might be alright.

A pretty scary moment for Jose Alvarez in the first game of the Phillies-Blue Jays doubleheader. ⤵️https://t.co/U7KljFgoR0 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 20, 2020

He was replaced on the mound by Blake Parker.

The Phillies can ill-afford losing Alvarez, so everyone hopes he has suffered no severe damage.

With eight appearances, Alvarez is tied with Tommy Hunter and Adam Morgan, and he has allowed only a single run. Alvarez has earned a 3.17 ERA in 75 appearances.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.