LeBron James Slams Trump over Goodyear Boycott: ‘We Don’t Bend, Fold or Break for Nobody’

L.A. Lakers star and high-dollar business partner with China, LeBron James, went on the attack against President Donald Trump for his criticism of the Goodyear’s support for employee expressions of support for Black Lives Matter while banning pro-police messages.

Earlier this week, Goodyear came under criticism for banning employees from wearing items announcing support for the police and Trump, even though it allows regalia in support of Black Lives matter and “social justice.” The free speech ban spurred Trump to call for a boycott of the company.

Now, basketball player LeBron James — who is native to Goodyear’s hometown of Akron, Ohio — attacked the president for his call to boycott Goodyear.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, James spoke about what Goodyear means to Akron.

“We don’t bend, and we don’t break for nobody. So, we’re not worried about that,” James told the media. “Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but the country and what they represented. It’s an unbelievable brand, unbelievable history. We stand strong and always unite, especially my city.

“We’ve always felt like we’ve been counted out being a small city, and that’s what rallies us even more and makes us even stronger. So, shout-out, salute to all the workers, men and women, over the course of their history and to the city of Akron,” he concluded.

Lakers’ LeBron James on President Trump’s call for Goodyear boycott: “I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city. One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. Shout out and salute to all the workers.” pic.twitter.com/7h9MJBYoYF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 21, 2020

The controversy kicked off on Tuesday after news broke that Goodyear had banned employees from showing support for the police and the president. After the criticism was kicked into high gear on social media, the company tried to explain itself, but only ended up reiterating that BLM and social justice support is approved for employees to display, while support for police, MAGA, or Trump is still banned.

As a result of the tire company’s policies, President Trump jumped to Twitter to slam its attack on cops.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Perhaps the people of Akron do not “bend, fold, or break,” but LeBron James certainly does when it comes to money and free speech. In October of 2019, James blasted Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey for his tweet supporting the pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, saying that Morey “wasn’t educated” on the issue. As the controversy unfolded, the public became “educated” about the true depth of James’ financial ties to China.

James’ criticism of Morey’s defense of pro-democracy demonstrators stands in stark contrast to his full embrace of social justice activism in the United States.

As for Goodyear, the president even said he might change the Goodyear tires on the presidential limo to some other brand.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.