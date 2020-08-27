Bears Great Brian Urlacher on NBA Boycott: Players Boycotted Because a Sex Offender Reached for a Knife and Got Shot by Police

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher took to Instagram to ridicule the NBA for boycotting games in the face of the Jacob Blake shooting on Wednesday, by unfavorably comparing them to Packers football legend Brett Favre.

Urlacher initially posted his feelings about the NBA’s decision to cancel all games on Wednesday to his 54Urlacher Instagram account with the story about how Green Bay Packers great Brett Favre played a scheduled game back in 2003 on the day after his father died of a heart attack.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” Urlacher wrote according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on [a] felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

The NBA canceled its games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out of their locker room for practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Urlacher soon deleted his Instagram post without explanation.

