Saints Wear Jacob Blake’s Name on Their Helmets in Practice

While several NFL teams chose to cancel or postpone their practices out of protest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, the New Orleans Saints, decided to go a different route.

In order to both practice and protest, the New Orleans Saints opted to put Jacob Blake’s name on their helmets.

“Coach Sean Payton told reporters that the team decided last night to honor Blake with the gesture,” Pro Football Talk reported.

Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins put a pic of his helmet with Blake’s name on it on Instagram. In the message, Jenkins wrote: “If you stand for nothing then you’ll fall for anything.”

“Kenosha has been marred by violent unrest since police shot Jacob Blake several times in the back while responding to a domestic incident on Sunday,” the UPI writes. “An eyewitness said that police told Blake to “drop the knife,” though he himself did not witness Blake carrying a knife.”

Police confirmed that a knife was found on the scene on Wednesday.

NBA players opted to cancel their three scheduled playoff games on Wednesday in protest over the shooting, and had debated boycotting the remainder of their season. However, on Thursday, the players decided to complete the season while pursuing other social justice initiatives.

Also on Thursday, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent got emotional during a radio interview on ESPN. Speaking of the Blake shooting, Vincent said through tears: ‘This sh*t…its gotta end.”

