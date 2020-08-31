WATCH: Nick Saban Leads Dozens of Alabama Athletes in Black Lives Matter March

Nick Saban leads the Alabama Crimson Tide onto the field on Saturdays during the fall, but on a Monday in August he led hundreds of Alabama athletes into the streets for a Black Lives Matter protest.
“Saban was at the front of a large crowd of players who walked from the Mal Moore athletic facility to Foster Auditorium’s schoolhouse door,” AL.com reported.
Powerful image as Nick Saban leads the Alabama football team on a march for social justice. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/GERQphxai0
— Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 31, 2020
“Senior running back Najee Harris walked next to Saban wearing a T-shirt reading, ‘Defend Black Lives; racial solidarity against this corrupt system.’ Other players walked behind Saban holding a banner reading, ‘Black Lives Matter.’ The march was also advertised on social media over the weekend by players with the hashtag #BLM.”
VIDEO: Nick Saban along with the entire University of Alabama football team and other Alabama athletes march together for social justice @abc3340 @spann pic.twitter.com/5sKv9VPoZq
— Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) August 31, 2020
Saban addressed the crowd at the end of the march, likening his emotions to that of a “proud parent.”
“Today I’m like a proud parent,” Saban said at the end of the march. “I’m proud of our team, I’m proud of our messengers over here and I’m very proud of the message. I’m very proud of the ’All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter’ video that we did early on that I think had a very positive impact. That was something we did together as a team.
