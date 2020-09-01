Jags’ Tyler Eifert to Memorialize Fallen Police Capt. David Dorn on Helmet

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert will wear the name of murdered St. Louis police Captain David Dorn on his helmet, according to a report.

The announcement was made by Alex Triantafilou, the chairman of the Hamilton County, Ohio, Republican Party.

Got some very good news from former @Bengals player/current @Jaguars player @tylereifert that he will honor fallen police officer David Dorns on his helmet. Always been a fan of Tyler’s and God bless him! — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) August 31, 2020

The NFL announced in July that players would be allowed to wear slogans, or names of victims on their helmets as the NFL’s 2020 season kicks off.

Eifert is one of the small handful of NFL players who has dared express patriotic feelings about the United States. Back in 2016, when protesting the country during the national anthem swept the NFL, Eifert boldly announced that he would not be taking a knee.

“I stand because I want to honor the people putting their lives on the line for me on a daily basis in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard,” Eifert, who was then with the Cincinnati Bengals, wrote at the time. “I stand because my cousin is a pilot in the United States Air Force, risking his life flying F-15s in active war zones. He takes pride in his job protecting Americans, a sacrifice that all members of every branch of the United States military willfully take.

“I stand because I love my country,” he added.

That same year, Eifert wore the name of fallen Army Ranger and former NFL star, Pat Tillman, on his cleats.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.