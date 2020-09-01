LeBron James Wears ‘Vote or Die’ Shirt to Practice

L.A. Lakers star James LeBron wore a shirt emblazoned with “Vote or Die” during practice on Tuesday, to push his voter registration group.

The shirt was first reported by ESPN SportsCenter:

James has been pushing his latest liberal political organization, More Than a Vote, since June.

The group is a voter registration drive for black voters along with an effort to expose what they claim is voter suppression, all with the aim of spurring blacks to get to the polls and vote in November.

When he launched the group, James claimed that it was necessary because America is perpetually racist.

“Just shows that racism will always be a part of the world, part of America,” James exclaimed. “Hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day. It is hidden most days. It is alive every single day. I think back to Emmett Till’s mom and the reason she had an open casket: She wanted to show the world what her son went through in terms of a hate crime in America. No matter how much money you have, how famous you are, how much people admire you, being black in America is tough.”

Since he debuted the group in June, James has donated $100,000 to a Florida group trying to restore the vote to convicted criminals, spearheaded an effort to have sports stadiums converted to polling places in November, and claimed his group would engage thousands of poll workers in black districts during the coming Election Day.

