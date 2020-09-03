UFC Chief Dana White Hires Hero Security Guard Who Was Fired for Stopping Shoplifter

UFC boss Dana White was so impressed with a security guard who was fired for stopping a man from stealing a TV, that he hired her for his league’s security forces.

On Wednesday, White took to Twitter to congratulate former Best Buy security guard Summer Tapsa who made news last December for taking down a man who was trying to walk out of her store with a stolen TV in Waimulu, Hawaii.

In his video, White congratulated Tapsa for being just the sort of person a company should want as a security guard.

“Do you remember the girl, Summer, that worked for Best Buy as security in Hawaii?” White said in his video.

“Somebody was stealing a TV, some dude, and she beat his ass and stopped him from stealing the TV, and she got fired from Best Buy, which I thought was horrible,” he continued.

“So I brought her out to Vegas, I offered her a job here, and she went back to Hawaii, she weighed up all her options, and she decided to come work for the UFC, so she is now a UFC employee,” he said.

“So, all you people thinking about fucking around over here at the UFC, you’ll get your ass whooped by Summer!” he concluded.

Welcome to the @ufc Summer Tapasa!! I’m so happy you chose a career with us 👊🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/GCmcCJF6sL — danawhite (@danawhite) September 3, 2020

Summer also said a few words in the video. “My name is Summer Tapasa, and I am a UFC corporate security officer. I’ve been working for the UFC for eight days. I’m looking forward to expanding my career and hopefully moving on up,” she said.

