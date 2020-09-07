‘Football Is Officially Dead’: Eric Trump Rips the NFL After Cowboys ‘Green Light’ Anthem Protests

Eric Trump gave a grim prognostication for the future of the NFL on Sunday night, after learning that the Dallas Cowboys gave their players the okay to protest. In fact, the president’s son tweeted that, for him, “Football is officially dead.”

The second of President Trump’s three sons made the bold statement while captioning a tweet from the Dallas Morning News, in which the paper reported that Cowboys players had been given the “green light” to protest.

“Football is officially dead — so much for ‘America’s sport.’ Goodbye NFL… I’m gone,” Trump wrote.

Though Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has remained steadfast in his belief that players should stand for the anthem, even once going so far as to say his team would not play if there were player protests. The longtime Cowboys owner changed his tune during a radio interview in Dallas on Friday when he pleaded with fans to respect the idea that the players have different opinions.