Herschel Walker: Out-of-Town Rioters Should Get Federal Charges for ‘Destroying Lives and Businesses’

On Monday, former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker suggested strict penalties that migrating rioters and looters should face.

“I’ve watched a lot of these beautiful cities being destroyed by people rioting, and I saw all these local leaders that won’t step to the plate to protect their citizens or their citizens’ businesses,” Walker said Monday in a video he posted to Twitter. “So I’m going to step up to the plate and become a local leader in a sense that I want to put in a mandate that anyone arrested during a riot and they’re not from that city, they don’t have a resident in that city or that town, should be arrested and get federal time.”

Indeed, Black Lives Matter and Antifa groups have been rioting for 100 days straight in Portland in addition to hitting cities, including New York, Chicago, Seattle, and many others.

In June it was estimated that Portland businesses had lost at least $23 million due to the rioting and looting. But that is likely far higher for those businesses that may never re-open because of the destruction.

During last month’s Republican National Convention, Walker also spoke about the social unrest sweeping across the U.S. and said that Donald Trump had done more than anyone to help minorities.

“I pray every night that God gives him more time. Give him four more years,” Walker said during his address. “He has accomplished so much, almost all by himself under constant attack. But there is more work to do.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump,” he said. “He shows how much he cares about social justice and the Black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey.”

Walker also said that he had lost friends over his support for Trump, but he noted that the left is the problem, not the president.

“Losing friends has been a big cost. I lost some friends, and that’s what’s so strange about it. How could in a country like America you disagree with someone that you now want to injure that person, or you just don’t want to talk to them no more?” Walker said. “Where did it get that you become a country like that?”

