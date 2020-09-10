Taurus Raging Hunter .44 Magnum: The Next Level in Handgun Hunting

The Taurus Raging Hunter .44 Magnum revolver is a super accurate revolver that takes handgun hunting to the next level.

First off, the Raging Hunter is a beautiful firearm. Its two-tone finish is complemented by an angular, ported barrel and recoil absorbing grips that are as pleasing to the eye as they are beneficial to weight reduction and control.

The weight of the gun—55 ounces—is also a benefit in that it too contributes to less felt recoil, and therefore more stability, during second shot acquisition.

So it is not surprising that even with open sights, the Raging Hunter delivers an incredible level of accuracy.

Target shooting with .44 Special ammunition is a great way to hone shot placement with the Raging Hunter on paper. We used DoubleTap Ammunition’s 200 grain .44 Special and immediately enjoyed shooting tight patterns at 15-18 yards with open sights.

The Raging Hunter features Picatinny railing that runs the length of the barrel, allowing the hunter to easily mount a scope or other sight, depending on which application is best. And once the optics are affixed, the Raging Hunter is in its element.

It does not take long to figure out that a .44 Magnum revolver with this much accuracy was made for hunting.

The MSRP on the Raging Hunter is just over $900. Hog hunters and medium-game handgun hunters who are looking for a new go-to revolver will find that the Raging Hunter does not disappoint.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.