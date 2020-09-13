U.S. Open Posts Image of Naomi Osaka Wearing Masks Featuring Names of Those Killed in Police Altercations

The U.S. Open tweeted out images Saturday, of tournament winner Naomi Osaka wearing masks featuring the names of those killed in officer-involved altercations.

Over her seven matches, the champion wore a mask with a different name each time.

“Naomi Osaka made her voice heard on her way to her second #USOpen,” the tournament wrote on its official Twitter account.

As the U.S Open noted in its celebratory tweet, the names included Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice.

▪️ Breonna Taylor

▪️ Elijah McClain

▪️ Ahmaud Arbery

▪️ Trayvon Martin

▪️ George Floyd

▪️ Philando Castile

▪️ Tamir Rice Naomi Osaka made her voice heard on her way to her second #USOpen title. pic.twitter.com/vRxneG9gr4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020

Osaka was asked what message she hoped to relay to viewers by wearing the masks.

“What was the message you got is more the question. I feel like the point was to make people start talking.” She also said “it’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names” of black victims of violence.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.