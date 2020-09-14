Baltimore Ravens Stand for ‘Black National Anthem,’ Most Protest During U.S. Anthem

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens all but two players stood during the “black national anthem,” but most either took a knee or sat down as the American national anthem was played.

As the Ravens faced the Cleveland Browns in the season opener, all but two of the Ravens proudly stood as “Life Every Voice and Sing” rang out over the stadium’s public address system. Ahead of the song, the Ravens lined up at the goal line as a show of support.

As the “black national anthem” played, Ravens players Marlon Humphrey and Matthew Judon took a knee, according to Baltimore Sun sports reporter Daniel Oyefusi.

But when the U.S. national anthem started, more than half of the Ravens took a knee in protest.

Rough estimate but I’d say over half of the Ravens players took a knee during the national anthem. Browns players stood together but a few players took a knee. pic.twitter.com/ntkVITBCdS — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 13, 2020

The Baltimore Sun added that defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, and defensive end Calais Campbell and quarterback Lamar Jackson took a knee during the national anthem.

“A lot of players on this team are really passionate about the community, about our backgrounds and where we come from,” Campbell said after the game. “I think most of the guys wanted to protest against the injustices in our community. … This is just an opportunity for us to use this platform to try to affect change in the communities.”

Protests were rampant across the NFL on Sunday. Dozens of players and staff from the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions protested during the national anthem on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers also protested during the anthem.

