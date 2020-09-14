Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL of Pushing ‘Propaganda About How They Care About Black Life’

Former NFL player and famed protester Colin Kaepernick has joined the many fans outraged over the Black Lives Matter “propaganda” foisted onto the NFL, but not exactly for the same reason.

Kaepernick jumped to his Twitter account on Sunday to slam the NFL for its many tributes to the Black Lives Matter movement with protests, sideline banners, social media posts, and other efforts to push the narrative. But as far as Kaepernick is concerned, all the social activism being indulged by the league is empty gesturing.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback pointed to his protest partner, Eric Reid, as proof that the league does not mean any of its proclamations about black lives.

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life,” Kaepernick tweeted, “they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year and is one of the best defensive players in the league.”

Currently unsigned after being released by the Panthers before the 2020 season began, Reid is reportedly one of the league’s top free agents still on the market. While with the Carolina Panthers last season, he started every game and achieved 130 tackles and four sacks.

But Reid, who was also a 49er in 2016, was one of the first NFL players to join Kaepernick in his protests against the country during the national anthem. And supporters say the only reason he is an unsigned free agent today is because of his protests.

Some also noticed that the NFL had used images of Kaepernick and Reid in its social justice propaganda even as both remain unsigned.

