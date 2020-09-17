Nike All-Black Kaepernick Protest Anniversary Jersey Sells Out

Nike has decided to commemorate the four-year anniversary of when Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the national anthem, by releasing a special edition all-black jersey.

And those jerseys didn’t last long.

The Icon Jersey 2.0 was made available Thursday morning, and didn’t make it to the afternoon.

“The jerseys went on sale at 10 a.m. ET at $150 each and people looking to buy it found they sold out quickly,” according to Yahoo! Sports. “Dozens of people replied to Nike on Twitter saying they had their app open and payment ready to go, but within seconds it said ‘sold out.'”

WOW. The @Kaepernick7 x @nikestore jersey went on sale at 10am. A friend logged on at 9:59. Immediately tried to purchase via Apple Pay and at 10:01 it said sold out. — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) September 17, 2020

Nike released a statement paying tribute to Kaepernick’s No.7 jersey and his protest legacy.

Through his continuous commitment, the number 7 jersey has become an iconic symbol for progress and positive change. Colin and Nike team up together once again, this time with a Triple Black jersey, paying homage to the anniversary of Kaepernick seeking what’s true. True to each other. True to the movement. True to 7.

Kaepernick also lauded the event.

While the jersey clearly sold well, it’s unknown exactly how many of the all-black jerseys Nike made available. Without knowing the number of jerseys released, there’s no way of knowing exactly how impressive a feat the sellout is. Though, selling all retail jerseys at $150 and resale going for 2-3 times that much, Nike has clearly found a demand for their product.

“Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, in which he gained attention for kneeling during the anthem,” Yahoo! Sports reports. No team has signed him since he became a free agent. He reached a financial settlement with the league after accusing it of blackballing him and teammate Eric Reid.”

The NFL suffered a huge decline in ratings during Week 1 of the 2020 season, as dozens of players took part in the anthem protests that Kaepernick began four years ago.