FN 509 Midsize: Accurate, Flawlessly Reliable, and Made in U.S.A.

The FN 509 Midsize is an accurate, flawlessly reliable 9mm pistol which is made in Columbia, South Carolina, by FN America.

The guns made by FN America come from strong pedigree in FN Herstal, S.A., a renowned military arms manufacturer known for firearms that are accurate, extremely durable, and get the job done under the harshest of combat conditions.

Thus the FN 509 Midsize was not born out of a vacuum, but is a pistol created for civilians after years of proving the FN name on battlefields and training grounds.

The 509 Midsize has a polymer frame and is similar in size to a Glock 19 or Sig Sauer P320, which means it is on the larger size of compact yet small enough to be comfortably concealed. It ships with 15-round magazines, giving you 15+1 rounds of 9mm self-defense ammunition for concealed carry.

The 509 Midsize also comes with high profile sights, allowing the shooter to aim through a RMR sight or see over a suppressor, should either be added to the gun.

We put a Sightmark Mini Shot M-SPEC Reflex sight on our 509 Midsize and target acquisition, and transitioning between targets, was a breeze.

The trigger on the 509 Midsize has a built in safety, designed to prohibit accidental discharge by blocking the depression of the trigger unless the pressure on the trigger is sourced in the lower front, where the shooter’s finger belongs. This accomplished via a two-piece trigger, that locks together as solid, flat front when depressed. Once the trigger is engaged the pull is clean and the break is crisp.

The FN 509 Midsize boasts all the benefits of a full-sized gun in a less-than-full-sized, more concealable pistol.

The reliability and function proved flawless, regardless of the quality or brand of ammo; regardless of whether the ammo was new or smattering of dirty old rounds from the console of a truck.

The FN 509 Midsize is a winner that is made in America.

