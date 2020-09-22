Report: Org Claims It Has Partnered with LeBron James to Pay Fines, Fees for Florida Felons to Vote

According to a report, L.A. Lakers star LeBron James is looking to pay the fines, fees, and debts of Florida’s convicted felons, so that they can vote in the 2020 election.

Outkick the Coverage is reporting that the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) — a group James has donated $100,000 to — are sending text messages to Florida residents in hopes of getting the word about their project to the state’s convicts.

The FRRC, which says it is “teaming up” with James, are offering to pay the fees racked up by felons released from prison. Florida recently passed rules to allow criminals to regain their voting rights if they pay their court costs, fees, fines, and other costs first.

Many felons find paying the debts onerous. This is where, according to the report, James and his associates want to step in, settle the debts, and give the convicted felons their vote.

Outkick claims to have found one of the text messages being sent by the group.

James, who played for the Miami Heat earlier in his career, donated $100,000 to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition in July, the month after he launched his More Than A Vote organization.

“This is a fight about their constitutional right to vote being denied,” James tweeted on July 24.

This is a fight about their constitutional right to vote being denied. Learn more about how you can help at https://t.co/ASKCSX9b9l. @morethanavote https://t.co/LtGBRwo8LQ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2020

Florida is one of eleven states that require felons released from their sentences to satisfy certain provisions before having their voting rights returned.

