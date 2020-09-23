LeBron James on Breonna Taylor: ‘I’m Devastated, Hurt, Sad, Mad!’

LeBron James described himself as “devastated, hurt, sad and mad” when reacting to the Grand Jury indictment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison in connection with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

James vented his frustrations in a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon.

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

my love to Breonna mother, family and

friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!! 😔😔😢😢😢😭😭😭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

JUST SAY HER NAME https://t.co/NG6YO5TVSX — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

“A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for his role in a drug operation that resulted in the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker,” Fox News reports. “The charges against Hankison relate to shots that were fired into a neighbor’s home, not Taylor’s death.”

However, none of the three officers involved in the shooting were charged with murder as many activists, including James, wanted.

James has been outspoken in his desire for what he perceives as the “justice,” that the police should be given for the death of Breonna Taylor.

In July, the Lakers star told reporters what he meant by justice.

“We want the cops arrested who committed that crime,” James explained.

While taking the pace of four tweets to discuss how “devastated” he was over the Grand Jury indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, James was much less verbose when it came to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s challenge to match the reward leading to the arrest of the person who shot two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their cruiser.

When asked about the sheriff’s challenge, James said: “Zero comment.”

Matching Los Angeles County’s reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter, would have cost James $100,000. While James has “zero comment” and apparently zero dollars to spend on that effort, he has in recent months seen fit to donate $100,000 to an organization seeking to pay the fees and fines necessary to permit felons in Florida to vote.