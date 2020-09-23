‘These Are the Charges You Actually Come up With?’: Pro Basketball Stars React to Breonna Taylor Indictment

Many pro athletes took to their social media to vent outrage at the charges handed down in the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday.

The athletes are furious that only one officer was charged in the case. Already fired officer Brett Hankison was charged on Wednesday for firing his weapon into the apartment of Taylor’s neighbor. But what angered the players was that there were no charges for any of the officers specifically for Taylor’s death. Neither Hankison nor the other two officers on the scene during the Taylor shooting were charged with anything concerning her death.

Many of the players that have spoken out about the indictment sided with protesters who claim that the lack of charges is a travesty of justice.

Utah Jazz, and former Louisville player, Donovan Mitchell was shocked by the charges and took to Twitter to say he is praying for the city:

I don’t have many words right now…. but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! 😔😔 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

L.A. Clippers power forward, Montrezl Harrell, said he was “speechless” over the news:

I lived in the VILLE for three years of my life and it became another home to me, but wow what’s happen? These are the charges you actually come up with? 😔🏿‍♂️ Nothing to say but WOW SPEECHLESS! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 23, 2020

DeMarcus Cousins, who once played for the Kentucky Wildcats, accused prosecutors of giving only a “slap on the wrist” for “murder”:

Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 23, 2020

Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford also felt that Taylor was murdered:

The cops that murdered Breonna Taylor knew this is how it would play out from the moment it happened. They were never worried about justice being served. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, former Boston Celtics and current unsigned free agent Isaiah Thomas seemed to claim that the fix was in from the beginning:

Can’t put a price on JUSTICE!!!! They know exactly what they doing. https://t.co/kXmT2IpaX8 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 23, 2020

The always outspoken Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, exclaimed that the charge was “demoralizing.”

“It’s so demoralizing,” Kerr said “It’s so discouraging. I just keep thinking about the generation of American kids of any color. Is this way the way we want to raise them? Is this the country we want to live in?”

According to Malika Andrews, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the charges were not justice:

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on the Breonna Taylor decision made today: “It’s tragic. It also makes me think a lot closer to home in Elijah McClain… A lot of players on our team have spoken out for justice for Breonna Taylor and we have not gotten justice.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 23, 2020

One-time WNBA star Skylar Diggins fired off a single word:

Another WNBA player, Lexie Brown, insisted that black women are more at risk than anyone. After calling the charges “disappointing and sad,” Brown tweeted out several posts on the issue:

black women are the most unprotected people on this earth. — Lexie Brown (@lexiekiah_4) September 23, 2020

i am so sorry Breonna 😔 — Lexie Brown (@lexiekiah_4) September 23, 2020

so they can make tax payers pay for a $12 million settlement, but can’t hold the murderers responsible? got it. — Lexie Brown (@lexiekiah_4) September 23, 2020

WNBA player Layshia Clarendon claimed that the lack of charges proves the need to “defund the police”:

This is why police need to be defunded and ultimately abolished! We time and time again hope for a sliver of justice but why would we get that when the system is designed to protect the very folks that are murdering and terrorizing us. This isn’t a bad apple, it’s a rotten tree. — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020

Former Baltimore Ravens player Torrey Smith tweeted that he knew there would never be “justice.”

We already knew #BreonnaTaylor wasn’t going to receive the justice that she deserved. I’m not even surprised. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 23, 2020

More athletes will be venting their feelings as the hours pass, you can be sure.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.