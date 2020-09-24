ESPN’s Mark Jones: Cops at Basketball Stadiums Should ‘Take the Day Off’ so My ‘Black Skin’ Won’t Make Them Shoot Me

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones tweeted that he will tell the police officers assigned to protect him at stadiums to “take the day off,” out of fear that the officer might shoot him due to his “black skin.”

Jones jumped to his Twitter account on Wednesday and claimed to have told an officer to “take the day off” because the officer’s absence was more of a protection for blacks than his presence.

“Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to “protect” me he can just take the day off. Friday,” Jones wrote. “I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black skin or other dumb ish.”

“I’m not signing my own death certificate,” he concluded.

Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to “protect” me he can just take the day off. Fr. I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black skin or other dumb ish. I’m not signing my own death certificate💯 — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 24, 2020

In an earlier tweet, Jones attacked police saying that they never help people:

Police never saved me.Never helped me.Never protected me.Never taken a bullet for me. (They’ve pulled guns on me)

Never kept me safe in a protest. Never stopped the racist from taking my Black Lives Matter flag off my house.

I could do without em. fr. #BreonnaTaylor. #Defund12 — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 23, 2020

Jones also retweeted the lie that the Louisville Police “shot up the wrong house” in the Breonna Taylor case.

Remember..the clowna$$ police shot up the wrong house. Killed #BreonnaTaylor.

Am I next ? My brother ? My cousin ? An NBA player without his jersey on ?

Louisville Laurel & Hardy police had the wrong house.

THE WRONG HOUSE

Lethally incompetent.

2 different amerikkkas — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 23, 2020

The police in Louisville did not get the “wrong house.” The warrant they were given had Taylor’s name and address on it and Taylor had been in recent contact with a known drug dealer that was arrested that same night at a different location.

Jones’ Twitter feed is filled to the brim with anti-American proclamations and Black Lives Matter propaganda, not to mention posts from Joe Biden’s campaign for president. Indeed, his photo icon is a militant black fist with the words “Black Lives Matter” underneath.

For instance, to illustrate that he thinks whites are racists, Jones posted a quote from President Lyndon B. Johnson — who Jones conveniently didn’t properly label as a Democrat.

“If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you,” Jones tweeted.

"If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you."

-Lyndon B Johnson — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 24, 2020

Jones also posted Tweet after Tweet noting one player or another who “dedicated” his game to one Black Lives Matter cause or another.

In another example, Jones re-tweeted some random Twitter user’s proclamation that “Donald J. trump is a White Supremacist terrorist.”

