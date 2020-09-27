Illinois State Coach Leaves Parting Message for BLM Before Quitting

Illinois State offensive coordinator Kurt Beathard quit his job Wednesday, over his apparent dislike for the Black Lives Matter movement’s intrusion into the locker room.

On his way out, Beathard admittedly left a note on his office door reading “All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ,” the Pantograph reported.

The coach was reportedly vexed over accusations and finger-pointing about who is responsible for tearing down a Black Lives Matter banner that had been erected in the school’s locker room.

From his comments, it seems that Beathard, the son of four-time Super Bowl Champion Bobby Beathard, may have become a suspect for tearing down the BLM sign. But according to the paper, Beathard strenuously denied he had anything to do with the incident.

“That locker room crap is wrong. I took the sign down somebody put on my door. That’s it,” Beathard told the paper. “I didn’t take anything off that wasn’t put on my door. I wrote the message.”

Beathard’s resignation over the BLM agenda is not the first time the race-centric movement has roiled the Illinois State football program. In September, Redbird Director of Athletics Larry Lyons stirred controversy when he said “all redbird lives matter” in a video conference with the players.

Lyons later apologized and pledged to “listen better” in the future.

“I think we’re going to a good place,” told the media in September. “We’re all trying to reach out and listen better. I need to listen better, and we’re engaging with student-athletes about best ways to move forward. There’s some anger, and I understand that. I wouldn’t want to diminish that. This is important. We’re going to move forward. We’re going to tackle this head-on. Education is a big part of it, and that starts with me.”

