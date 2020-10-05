Former FSU Coach Bobby Bowden Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Florida State University football coaching legend Bobby Bowden says he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Bowden was alerted to his positive status after going to the hospital for a leg infection.

“I don’t feel bad, yet,” Bowden said. “I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week. I just have to keep an eye out for (symptoms).”

The former coach found out about the test on Saturday when he was preparing to leave the hospital for the facility’s rehab center for the leg infection.

The coach, who turns 91 next month, noted that so far no one in his family has tested positive. But his wife, Ann, daughter, Robin, and his grandson will all be tested again to be sure.

Between 1976 and 2009, Bowden led FSU to an Associated Press and Coaches Poll National Title in 1993, a BCS National Championship in 1999, as well as twelve Atlantic Coast Conference championships since FSU joined the conference in 1991.

