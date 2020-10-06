‘You’re So Full of Sh*t’: Mark Cuban, Ted Cruz Spar over Falling NBA Ratings

Ted Cruz
Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban launched into name-calling after Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz posted several tweets about the NBA’s historically low TV ratings.

“You’re so full of sh*t,” Cuban said to Cruz after the Senator remarked about the league’s ratings debacle.

On Monday and Tuesday, Cruz had retweeted several news stories about the league’s crashing ratings, including a Breitbart Sports story and one from Sean Hannity’s site:

Indeed, the 2020 series is now in the record books as the lowest-rated since the NBA first began broadcasting games in the 1960s.

In another tweet, Cruz slammed the league for “insulting their fans” with a constant stream of race baiting and brought Cuban into the discussion by noting how much he loves the Dallas Mavericks.

“But @mcuban, the NBA is engaged in a concerted effort to (1) insult their fans & (2) turn every game into a left-wing political lecture. That’s dumb,” Cruz tweeted.

But Cruz’s noting of the disastrous ratings and the league’s constant wokeness brought Cuban to red-hot anger.

“You are so full of sh*t. You haven’t watched a game of the finals, how would you know what is being said or done?” Cuban screeched. “Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political? And you don’t think using #GetWokeGoBroke is a partisan insult? Again, this is who you are.”

Cruz didn’t ignore the left-wing billionaire’s attack and replied with another shot to Cuban’s chops.

“I wish @mcuban loved his fans as much as he loves Chinese money,” Cruz tweeted.

To that, Cuban tried to make himself a martyr, writing, “Shame on me for putting American Civil Rights and Justice, creating jobs, growing our economy and healthcare reform over twitter proclamations,” he tweeted.

