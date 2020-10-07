Keith Olbermann Quits ESPN to Bring ‘Flamethrower’ to Trump on Political YouTube Show

Keith Olbermann is leaving ESPN…again…to launch another political-themed YouTube show ahead of the 2020 election.

With only a month to go before November 3rd’s Election Day, Olbermann is once again looking to push his extremist political ideas onto YouTube viewers. This will mark the second time Olbermann has hosted a YouTube show after his 2017 effort failed.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Olbermann’s parting from ESPN is amicable this time. On Tuesday, the itinerant broadcaster thanked the ESPN suits for their consideration:

1/6 – THE PROVERBIAL PERSONAL NEWS: I want to thank my friends at ESPN – particularly Norby Williamson and Jimmy Pitaro – for releasing me a little early from my contract so I can resume my political commentaries (which I’ll detail in a moment). — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 6, 2020

Olbermann went back to ESPN in 2018 when his previous YouTube show came to an end. In that last YouTube show, the broadcaster claimed that Donald Trump would soon be taken out of office, so he felt it was time to “retire” from politics.

In November of 2017, Olbermann told his audience, “this … presidency of Donald John Trump will end prematurely and end soon, and I am thus also confident that this is the correct moment to end this series of commentaries.” Of course, Trump has gone on to finish his first term despite Olbermann’s proclamation.

Olbermann’s always far-left, often hate-filled, and perennially spittle-specked, bomb-throwing political commentary is red meat for the extreme left. And his proclamations about President Donald Trump have always been obscene and grandiose.

Olbermann has variously called Trump a “pig,” said he is “worse” than Osama bin Laden, and constantly called for Trump’s impeachment from the moment he became president.

One of the most recent controversies Olbermann kicked up was last year when he attacked a hunter in Mississippi who bagged a rare all-white turkey. Olbermann went hard against the man for his entirely legal hunt. But Olbermann’s attacks brought liberals to flood the hunter with death threats, and the attacks on the man became so bad that Olbermann ended up apologizing for his hateful attacks.