NFL Ratings Crash 10% over First Four Weeks

The National Football League experienced a ten percent drop in TV ratings compared to the 2019 season, according to reports.

The NFL averaged 14.6 million viewers across its network affiliates, but that is down ten percent from the 16.3 million earned last year, according to Sports Business Daily.

Early this week, it was reported that the NFL sent out a memo to the teams telling them not to worry about the dismal ratings because the coming 2020 presidential election is keeping NFL fans occupied with politics. However, Sports Business Daily notes that this year’s ratings are even down compared to the contentious 2016 elections when President Trump ran for the first time.

Compared to 2016, the 2020 season is down significantly across every network except ESPN’s rating, which is mostly flat.

It is also notable that 2016 was the first year the NFL went all woke, all the time, and 2017 and 2018 followed that up with constant protesting during the national anthem. And still, those seasons generally earned better TV ratings than the ultra-woke 2020 season has thus far been able to eke out.

The best bright spot for the networks is Fox, which has only lost two percent in viewership over 2019.

But it deteriorates quickly from there. Both NBC and CBS are down 14 percent in viewers this season. Meanwhile, EPN is off slightly while the NFL Network is down ten percent.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.