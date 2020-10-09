CZ P-09: Deadly Accurate, Uber Dependable Full-Sized 9mm

The CZ-USA P-09 is a deadly accurate, uber dependable full-sized 9mm with an ambidextrous decocker and factory night sights standard.

We initially reviewed the pistol in November 2019, drawing our first impressions which included praise for the P-09’s accuracy and simplicity in controls and design. But nearly a year later there is so much more to say.

A quick caveat: CZ-USA enjoys a following of loyal fans who are quick to say, ‘You haven’t shot anything until you’ve shot a CZ.’ Many of them go on and on about how they owned a variety of guns, then shot a CZ and sold all their other guns in order to buy more CZ pistols.

Heck, even the gun store manager where we picked our P-09 last year was quick to say, ‘Once you shoot this, you’re going to want another CZ.’

Really?

Within the last 18 months we had shot Ruger, Colt, Glock, Canik, H&K, Beretta, Kimber, Dan Wesson, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, Springfield Armory, and many other brands of quality and high quality firearms. The gun store manager knew this, yet he suggested the P-09 would stand out.

Then we shot it and the steel target pinged. So we shot faster and the steel target pinged at a faster rate. Then we shot while moving from one position to another and the steel target continued to give us feedback of one ping after another.

NOTE–the CZ-USA P-09 is a full-sized pistol in a compact pistol world. It ships with 19-round magazines, giving it a 19+1 capacity for self-defense 9mm rounds.

The pistol comes outfitted with tritium night sights, interchangeable grip backstraps, and an ambidextrous manual decocker that can be converted to an external safety, for those interested in such things. It is even outfitted with Picatinny rail for light or laser attachments.

But we forget all that when we are shooting the P-09. All we can do is smile as the steel target gets hot from the relentless pounding it receives from the 9mm rounds hitting it.

The P-09 is a great option for open carry but can be carried concealed too, depending on your physical build. We carry the P-09 both ways. Our outside the waistband holster is a CrossBreed Holster SnapSlide and our inside the waistband holster is as Muddy River Tactical IWB Kydex holster.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.