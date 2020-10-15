ESPN’s Max Kellerman Calls Trump ‘Overweight’ During Coronavirus Rant

ESPN’s Max Kellerman called the president “overweight” during a segment about Alabama coach Nick Saban’s recent positive coronavirus test.

Not only did Kellerman go off on the president for no real reason, but he also made the false proclamation that only rich people can get through a bout with the coronavirus.

“Nick Saban looks in pretty good shape,” the Trump-hating Kellerman said on Thursday.

“But if you are famous and rich, and you get a certain level of care,” he said, adding, “The president, who’s also overweight, gets cutting-edge care, and makes it through. But that’s not most people, who can afford to or have access to the kind of care Nick Saban will have access to.”

During an ESPN segment on Nick Saban getting coronavirus, Max Kellerman decided it was a good time to call Donald Trump fat. He also went on some weird rant implying that if you're not rich, then you won't make through coronavirus, which is an absolute lie. pic.twitter.com/16YhvSW7OO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 15, 2020

In all the coronavirus coverage, no reports claim that people are dying because they can’t afford the “cutting-edge care” that it takes to cure them. Care for the coronavirus is no more expensive than any other viral illness or general hospital stay. Kellerman’s claim that regular folks are dying because of the expense of care for the coronavirus has no basis in fact.

Furthermore, wouldn’t we want the United States president to have the best care, regardless?

But Kellerman has never been all that worried about facts and truth. Only a few weeks ago, for instance, he claimed without evidence that most of the violent riots that have vexed the United States over the last six months were started by “extremist, right-wing agitators.” In truth, the riots have been instigated by left-wing members of the Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements.

