The Glock 43X: More Grip, More Rounds, More Glock

The Glock 43X is a 9mm pistol that represents the next step in the evolution of the original Glock 43 single stack.

We first reviewed the 43X on March 21, 2019, and noted then it comes out of the box at just 1.1 inches wide and 6.06 inches in length. That is the same width and length of the original 43.

The difference between the 43X is the height, which is greater than that of the original 43 because of the lengthened grip of the 43X.

The 43X is 5.04 inches tall, whereas the original 43 is 4.25 inches tall.

In addition to getting more grip, the 43X’s height means more rounds, too. While the original 43 offers seven rounds, six in the magazine and one in the chamber, the 43X touts 11 rounds, ten in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Since first reviewing the pistol we added XS Sights DXT2 Big Dot Orange sights, which make front sight acquisition quick and easy. We have carried the gun all around the country using Bravo Concealment Torsion holster for IWB concealed and the Bravo Concealment Kydex OWB for open carry, and we have put about 1,000 rounds through the 43X in the process

And after all this time–and all those rounds–the verdict is that the 43X is Glock perfection in a compact package, pure and simple.

At a time like this, when Americans are buying up guns for self-defense at a record pace, the Glock 43X is a great one to put on the wish list.

