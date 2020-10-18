Chiefs’ Player Puts Super Bowl Ring Up for Auction 1-Month After Receiving It

Diamonds are supposed to be forever, but for a certain member of the Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Super Bowl team, the diamonds lasted about a month.

Mike Weber, a member of the Chiefs practice squad from their championship season, has reportedly put his Super Bowl ring up for auction only one month after receiving it. The rings were distributed to the Chiefs during a special, socially-distanced ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium on September 1.

Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Ew0aMKqtG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020

The ring is being sold at Goldin Auctions. The opening bid for the ring came in at $35,000, TMZ reports. Recently, the ring’s asking price has gotten as high as $55,000.

As TMZ Sports reports:

As for the piece itself, it’s a 10 karat gold ring featuring the Chiefs logo made with 60 diamonds … and 2 Lombardi Trophies made with marquee-cut diamonds.

It includes 16 rubies to signify 10 AFC West division titles and 6 playoff appearances under head coach Andy Reid The perimeter of the ring top has 122 diamonds which represents 100 NFL seasons and the 22 playoff appearances in Chiefs’ franchise history.

Weber’s name is on the side of the ring next to his jersey number, 45 — and his signature is etched on the inside band.

Weber, who is currently out of the league, was a 7th-round 2019 draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys. He was a late season add to the Chiefs practice squad during their championship run. The fact that Weber is out of the league, probably has a lot to do with the decision to auction the ring.