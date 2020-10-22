‘F*ck Bubba Wallace and F*ck BLM’: Bubba Wallace Blasted by Famous NASCAR Helmet Artist

A famous NASCAR helmet artist has shown that he is no fan of the sport’s leading social justice advocate.

The artist, Jason Beam, sparred with Wallace on Twitter after it Richard Pretty Motorsports announced that a new driver had been selected to replace Wallace on the team. Wallace recently announced that he was leaving RPM at the end of his contract to become the lead driver of a new team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Beam let it be known that he felt the driver of the #43 car was a real “wheelman,” as opposed to “a political statement looking for attention.”

RPM will actually have a wheelman behind the wheel and not a political statement looking for attention. This combination should bring much needed results. Congrats @Erik_Jones the 43 is iconic in the sport. https://t.co/m59NbbPeNA — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) October 21, 2020

A Twitter user took Beam to task and said that had been flip-flopping on the issue.

“So is this your final position? Cuz I remember a lot of flip flopping when you started getting called out by drivers.”

Beam shot back, “I never once flip flopped,” Beam said . “F*ck Bubba and F*ck the BLM movement and F*ck anyone who wants to censor opinions and let politics get in the way of business relationships.

“You can quote me all you want, that’s my stance and has been from the get go.”That’s when Bubba Wallace got involved.

https://twitter.com/BubbaWallace/status/1319060900431712256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1319060900431712256%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3%2Ccontainerclick_1&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmz.com%2F2020%2F10%2F22%2Fbubba-wallace-beam-designs-jason-beam-nascar-racing-blm%2F

Beam responded by reminding Wallace that he knows “controversy sells.”

Appreciate you gracefully playing along Bubba, and appreciated our work together, never denied it. Controversey Sells, you know this. No hard feelings it’s all part of the game, right? Stirring shit up for attention has its advantages and it’s disadvantages. https://t.co/xOPXtjkaxd — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) October 22, 2020

Erik Jones, will take over the #43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports.