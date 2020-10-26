Fans, Team Sing ‘Eyes of Texas’ After University of Texas Band Refused to Play the Song

University of Texas fans stood and sang the school’s song, The Eyes of Texas, Saturday, despite the band’s refusal to play the song over claims that it is racist.

Last week, the school band sponsored a poll of members and found that about half were against the school’s more than 100-year-old song because of its supposed ties to minstrel performances during the early 1900s.

The band then announced that it would not play the song for the game against Baylor on Saturday. Still, school President, Jay Hartzell, would not let the game go without the tune. Hartzell noted that the song would be played over the loudspeakers in lieu of the band’s performance.

True to his word, the school president allowed the song to be heard over the PA system. But the fans were far less squeamish over the music than the band. As the song played, the fans stood and began singing the 120-year-old song.

Perhaps surprisingly, every Longhorn player also stayed on the field and stood for the song.

Every Longhorn player stayed for The Eyes of Texas pic.twitter.com/CJmWQsJDx4 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 24, 2020

This is a shock because several players had already attacked the song, calling it racist based on its history.

Despite the constant criticism of the song, the school has thus far refused to bend and said that the piece would remain as the school’s song.

Texas beat Baylor on Saturday 27 to 16.

