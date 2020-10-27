Georgia Sheriff’s Deputies Play Basketball Alongside Boy

Two Georgia sheriff’s deputies who saw a 13-year-old boy playing basketball decided to join in the fun by playing the game with him.

Deputies Patrick Hume and Jeff Attison, who both work in the traffic unit, learned that Ryan was practicing to try out for his middle school basketball team and wanted to “push himself” by doing ten push-ups every time the ball hit his foot while dribbling, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“To some, this may be a blurry picture of what appears to be a young teenager tossing a basketball to some of our deputies,” the sheriff’s department wrote.

The department said the two deputies decided to join the teen’s challenge and do ten push-ups alongside Ryan every time the ball hit his foot while dribbling.

“Ryan’s mom snapped this picture and sent it to us along with the story,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “We truly have the most amazing deputies serving this community, and we are so grateful!”

As Ryan pushed himself to be the best he could be, the community wished him and the officers well.

“Good luck, Ryan! So thankful for our officers and what they do for our community. What a great story,” one person wrote.