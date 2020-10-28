Dodgers’ Justin Turner Returns to Field for World Series Celebration Despite Testing Positive for Coronavirus

There was a surge of humanity onto the field in Arlington last night as the Dodgers celebrated their first World Series championship since 1988. Though, one particular person who re-entered the playing surface has drawn more attention than others.

Dodgers infielder Justin Turner was pulled form the game in the seventh inning after the Major League Baseball was informed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The league told Turner to isolate. However, he ignored that guidance and joined his team for on-field celebrations. Those celebrations included hugging, kissing, and handling a trophy that was passed around to dozens of people.

While it’s easy to understand Turner’s desire to celebrate with his team and his teammates desire to celebrate with him, what’s amazing is that no one from the league stopped him from going out there.

Turner was also there, maskless, for the team photo on the field.

Justin Turner returned to the field for the team picture after being removed from Game 6 for testing positive for COVID-19 (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/k7XNLy0A0L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2020

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman defended Turner’s presence on the field after the game.

“He wanted to come out and take a picture with the trophy,” Friedman said. “I can’t overstate what he’s meant to us.

“Him being a free agent, I don’t think anyone was going to stop him from going out. I think he was mindful of other people, especially other people he hadn’t been around.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke on the matter after the game.

“Obviously we’re concerned when any of our players test positive,” Manfred said. “We learned during the game. He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”

But of course, that isolation didn’t last long.

Turner tweeted after the game that he had “no symptoms” and felt “great.”

MLB had gone 57 days without a positive test, USA Today Sports reports. Contact tracing and PCR tests were administered to the Dodgers after the game.