Dodgers Postponing Championship Parade over Coronavirus Concerns

The L.A. Dodgers announced Wednesday that there will be no World Series championship parade for the time being, and that it will be postponed until the coronavirus is no longer a threat to Los Angeles.

“While the wait for a World Championship is finally over,” team officials said in a statement, “a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will, unfortunately, have to wait until it is safe to do so.”

The team did not suggest a time when that “worthy” celebration might be scheduled.

“This season was everything we believed it could be,” the team added. “It was just missing one thing: The best fans in baseball. While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can’t wait to celebrate together.”

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti also promised that he would eventually allow a parade for both the Dodgers and the L.A. Lakers, the city’s two 2020 world championship teams.

“I definitely intend to have the opportunity for Angelenos to celebrate the Lakers and, on their own day, the Dodgers,” Mayor Eric Garcetti told the Los Angeles Time.

“There are a few things that comprise our DNA in L.A.: sand, sunshine, the Lakers and Dodger blue,” Garcetti lamely exclaimed. “To have two of them come through, to give us the joy we so badly need this year, is really exceptional.”

L.A. Lakers star and left-wing activist LeBron James also said he hoped there would be a celebration. The NBA player jumped to Twitter on Tuesday, saying he hopes there will be a parade.

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

