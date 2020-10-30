Brett Favre Lists Protection of 2A in Endorsement of Trump

NFL quarterback legend Brett Favre listed the protection of the Second Amendment Friday morning as one of the reasons he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Breitbart News reported that Favre tweeted, “My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech and religion, 2nd Amendment, hard-working tax-paying citizens, police and military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me and these principles, my Vote is for Donald Trump.”

Favre is a longtime hunting and outdoor enthusiast.

On January 29, 2018, NRATV’s Cam & Company interviewed Favre about his love for hunting and the outdoors and he talked of how much he loved to be out in the field during hunting season, seeing animals in their natural habitat, and how fulfilling it was whether he harvested an animal or not. He loved just being out away from “technology” and the bump and grind of everyday life.

Days earlier he talked to Guns.com about his favorite game to hunt–white tail deer and turkey–and about his rifle round, which was the 300 Ultra Mag at that time.

Favre also talked about his love for bow hunting. It was in a tree stand while bow hunting in 2015 that Favre paused, pulled out his cell phone, and congratulated the Denver Bronco’s Peyton Manning for breaking Favre’s record of 508 touchdown passes:

President Trump campaigned on protecting the Second Amendment in 2016 and he is campaigning on protecting it during his 2020 campaign as well.

Moreover, Trump campaigned on protecting outdoorsmen.

On September 19, 2016, Breitbart News reported Trump’s pledge to protect hunting, fishing, and the Second Amendment.

Trump said:

Hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities are favorite pastimes across America, passed down from generation to generation. Just incredible. Law-abiding gun owners across this nation are at risk. Political correctness…and Washington insiders are trying to take away our Second Amendment rights–and they’re really trying hard, like never ever before. That’s wrong, and it won’t happen when I’m president.

“I will protect your rights, I will protect your Second Amendment, and you can trust me 100%. Together, we will make America secure again and we will make America great again,” Trump said.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.