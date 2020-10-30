NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Debuts #23 Car Co-Owned by Michael Jordan

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has debuted his Michael Jordan co-owned #23 car featuring a striking red, white, and black paint scheme.

The paint job evokes the NBA GOAT’s days on the Chicago Bulls, and Wallace will be driving it next season for 23XI Racing.

Wallace spoke to CBS This Morning on Friday and noted that it was all just too good to pass up.

Driving a car sponsored by NBA great Michael Jordan is “an exciting opportunity that’s been put in front of me that I have to capitalize on,” Wallace said.

JUST REVEALED: Here's the new race car for the Michael Jordan-owned @Nascar team @23XIRacing, ahead of its debut on the track next year. This morning, @ToyotaRacing is unveiling its partnership with the team.@BubbaWallace and @dennyhamlin join us live from @CLTMotorSpdwy. pic.twitter.com/L7iTpXqkLu — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 30, 2020

In September, Michael Jordon teamed with 23XI Racing’s Denny Hamlin to plan a new single car Cup Series team for the 2021 season.

“Eleven years ago, I met Michael Jordan at a then-Charlotte Bobcats game, and we became fast friends,” Hamlin wrote on social media in September. “Not long after, I joined Jordan Brand as their first NASCAR athlete. Our friendship has grown over the years, and now we are ready to take it to the next level.”

“Deciding on the driver was easy — it had to be Bubba Wallace,” Hamlin added.

